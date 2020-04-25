Live Nation Announces Ticket Relief Plan for Postponed and Cancelled Shows

Live Nation

Nearly 20,000 concerts and events have been cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that number grows with every extension of shelter-in-place orders. Now Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, has announced its Ticket Relief Plan. Ticket holders will receive an email with their options on or after May 1st.

Earlier this month, Ticketmaster quietly changed their refund policy to only include cancelled events, and not postponements — a decision which was great for the billion-dollar corporation but less good for everyone else. Faced with a backlash, the entertainment conglomerate walked that back, suggesting they were making plans to honor a 30-day refund window for rescheduled events. Now, those plans have been detailed.



To start, rescheduled events and indefinitely postponed events are being treated differently. If a new date has been set, your ticket will be automatically applied to that show, and ticket holders can request a refund “within 30 days of the new show date being announced.” The policy is simpler for concerts that have not yet been rebooked. “If 60 days has passed since a show was postponed and no rescheduled dates have been announced, the 30-day window for refunds will open at that time.” The 30-day clock doesn’t begin until May 1st, so those who bought tickets to March and April shows needn’t worry.

As for events that have been outright cancelled, refunds are currently being processed. But starting on May 1st, Live Nation is providing incentives for ticket holders to avoid withdrawing their money — providing the event took place at a Live Nation venue.

“If you have tickets to a show at a Live Nation venue that gets cancelled, you can choose to receive a credit for 150% of your purchase (including fees). So if you spent $200 on tickets, you will receive $300 in credit! When you choose this option, Live Nation will also donate tickets to healthcare workers to share the gift of live with those working on the front line through our Hero Nation program. “

Live Nation has also announced that it will be offering free tickets to healthcare workers on the frontlines, with more details to be announced in the future.

For more questions, check out the Ticket Relief FAQs, and if you are a current Live Nation or Ticketmaster ticket holder, look for an email starting on May 1st.