With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s schedule includes Soccer Mommy, Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba, Lou Barlow, Robyn Hitchcock, Deer Tick’s John McCauley, and Stef Chura. Plus, Jazz at Lincoln Center is live-streaming its 2020 gala concert.

Homeschool: Plain White T’s

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 12:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

Tom Higgenson of Plain White T’s will kick off the first-ever episode of “Homeschool”, Consequence of Sound’s new livestream series in which your favorite musicians teach you how to play their classic songs. To celebrate the 15th anniversary of All That We Needed this week, Tom will break down the band’s hit song “Hey There Delilah”, on Instagram. ⁠

—

Lou Barlow

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 1:00 p.m. EDT and 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Lou Barlow, of Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoah fame, will play two shows featuring distinct sets of songs. The first is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EDT and the second for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Soccer Mommy

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison will perform a live set on Pitchfork’s Instagram page, with proceeds benefiting Oxfam America.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Anna B Savage.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of DakhaBrakha from 2018.

Brendan Benson’s “Boy in a Bubble”

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 5:20 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson has announced “Boy In A Bubble”, a daily series of livestreamed solo performances. Benson will perform one song per day, pulling from all points of his storied career and premiering material from his upcoming solo album Dear Life.

Amanda Shires’ “I So Lounging”

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 6:30 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Amanda Shires has been staging daily live performances on YouTube with her husband Jason Isbell. Past performances have featured songs from her collaborative project The Highwomen and a cover of Warren Zevon.

David Bazan

When: April 15th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

David Bazan, of Pedro the Lion, will play songs from his home live on Twitch.

John McCauley of Deer Tick

When: April 15th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

John McCauley, of Deer Tick, will go live and play some songs on Deep Eddy Vodka’s Instagram page.

Hovvdy

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Hovvdy, along with Bellow, The Goodbye Party, and more, will take part in Double Whammy’s Instagram Live “House Show”.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala

When: April 15th at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: Jazz.org

Lincoln Center’s 2020 gala concert, “Worldwide Concert for Our Culture”, features Wynton Marsalis, Baqir Abbas, Brussels Jazz Orchestra, Cécile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner, Chano Dominguez, Chucho Valdés, Dianne Reeves, Hamilton de Holanda, Igor Butman, Makoto Ozone, Nduduzo Makhathini, Richard Galliano, Stefano DiBattista, and WDR Big Band. Each artist will play the song that made them fall in love with jazz.

Donations are encouraged and benefit Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Stef Chura

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 7:30 p.m. EDT

Where: TubularTV

Stef Chura, along with Pom Pom Squad and Honey Cutt, will play a live show on Tubular TV. Admission is $5.00.

Dashboard Confessional

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 8:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba will go live on Instagram. Plus, he’ll be joined by a special guest: his dog Jasper.

tUnE-yArDs

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 8:01 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

tUnE-yArDs will perform as part of Levi’s ongoing “5:01 series”.

Robyn Hitchcock with Emma Swift

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

Robyn Hitchock and Emma Swift will perform a concert as part of their ongoing StageIt series “Live From Sweet Home Quarantine”.

DJ Questlove Presents

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Questlove will play a live DJ set on The Roots’ YouTube channel.

Drew Holcomb’s “Kitchen Covers”

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 9:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram and Facebook

Drew Holcomb is making the most of his time in self-quarantine by creating the “Kitchen Covers” series that streams every evening at 9:00 p.m. EST via Instagram and Facebook. So far, he’s covered songs by The Avett Brothers, Tom Petty, U2, and Kenny Rogers.

Jeff Tweedy and Family

When: Wednesday, April 15th at 10:15 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Each evening at 10:15 p.m. EST, Jeff Tweedy and his family perform on their @stuffinourhouse Instagram page.

World Cafe & Royal Mountain’s “World Tour”

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Royal Mountain Records and World Cafe have announced their co-presentation of the “World Tour” live stream series. The series runs nightly throughout April at 7:00 p.m. EST, with each evening featuring two artists from different countries performing live via Royal Mountain’s Instagram.

Scheduled performers include Ezra Furman, Hatchie, Manchester Orchestra, Dan Boeckner, Hannah Georgas, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, The Beths, Nap Eyes, Tim Burgess, Moaning, Tim Baker, and more.

Chad Smith’s Drum Covers

When: Daily

Where: Instagram

Each day, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith posts a video of himself drumming along to a classic song.