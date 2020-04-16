Radiohead, photo by Heather Kaplan

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s packed schedule includes live performances from Nicolas Jaar, Ben Gibbard, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby, Rodrigo y Gabriela, Julien Baker, and Questlove.

Plus, Chadwick Stokes of Dispatch, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Langhorne Slim, and more will participate in the “Closer in Crisis” live benefit concert; Radiohead will stream another classic concert from their archive; The Black Crowes will stream a recent live performance from the reunion acoustic tour; the members of Tool, Megadeth, and Korn are holding a bass and drum webinar; and Dolly Parton will read your children a bedtime story.



See the full schedule below.

Alma

When: Thursday, April 16th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Finish singer Alma is taking over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram page.

“The Yungblud Show”

When: Thursday, April 16th at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Where: For episode two of The Yungblud Show, the UK recording artist will be joined by Travis Barker, Kelly Osbourne, Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn and Ashnikko. Viewers can expect performances and more.

Berklee Bass and Drum Webinar

When: Thursday, April 16th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Zoom

Members of Tool, Megadeth, and Korn will lead a bass and drum webinar live on Zoom.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem.

White Lies

When: Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

White Lies will host a guitar tutorial live on YouTube.

Laura Marling

When: Thursday, April 16th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Laura Marling is continuing her isolation guitar tutorials, which she hosts every Thursday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Nicolas Jaar

When: Thursday, April 16th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

Nicolas Jaar will play a two-hour mix of his own music and inspirations, including unreleased material and edits from other songs.

Theophilus London

When: Thursday, April 16th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Theophilus London will play a live session as part of Levi’s 5:01 Instagram Live series.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Thursday, April 16th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Allen Stone

When: Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Allen Stone will play a live set for Minneapolis’ The Current (KCMP).

Our Lady Peace

When: Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Our Lady Peace’s recent headlining set from their very own Summersault Festival will be available on YouTube beginning Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT. The concert took place on September 13th, 2019 at Landsdowne Park in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, Ontario.

Rodrigo y Gabriela

When: Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Rodrigo y Gabriela will perform a concert from their studio in Ixtapa, Mexico live on YouTube beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Heartless Bastards.

Radiohead’s YouTube Concert Series

When: Thursday, April 16th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

On Thursday at 5:00 p.m. EDT, Radiohead will continue their new YouTube series with an airing of their 2016 performance at Lollapalooza Berlin.

Julien Baker

When: Thursday, April 16th at 5:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Julien Baker will perform and do a Q&A for them.

