Robyn at Austin City Limits 2019, photo by Amy Price

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s packed schedule includes live performances from Robyn, NAS, Sylvan Esso, Lido Pimienta, Colin Meloy, and The Tallest Man on Earth. Plus, Grateful Dead are streaming The Grateful Dead Movie, Jamie Lee Curtis is hosting a screening of The Hunger Games, The Wonders are reuniting for a watch party of That Thing You Do!, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are premiering a new concert film.

Jackie Venson Takes Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Friday, April 17th at 8:00 p.m. EDT



Where: Instagram

Jackie Venson will play a concert and break down one of her songs on our Instagram page beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Paul McCartney

When: Friday, April 17th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Spotify

Paul McCartney will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his solo debut by hosting an exclusive album playback on Spotify.

Pink Floyd

When: Friday, April 17th at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Pink Floyd will launch their new YouTube concert series by streaming their 1995 concert film, Pulse, in full for free.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Friday, April 17th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7pm Paris time, 2pm NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Hanni El Khatib.

Robyn

When: Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook and YouTube

Robyn will launch Konichiwa TV with a special DJ set from Club DOMO in Stockholm.

Colin Meloy

When: Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Colin Meloy of The Decemberists will play a solo set on his Instagram. He’ll play “songs of love and loss and ghost children.”

The Tallest Man on Earth

When: Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

The Tallest Man on Earth will play “Weather of a Killing King” and other songs from his room and stream it live on Instagram.

ReConnect

When: Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Beatport is hosting “ReConnect. A Global Music Series” benefiting COVID relief efforts starting Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT on the Beatport Facebook page. Participating DJs include Modeselektor, Boys Noize, Claude VonStroke, Maceo Plex, Sasha, Claptone, and Erick Morillo.

The Sounds

When: Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Swedish indie-rockers The Sounds will perform a free “Safe and Sound” concert which will be broadcast live from the premier local venue The KB in their hometown of Malmö, Sweden on Friday, April 17th at 3:00 p.m. EDT They will be performing and debuting songs from their first new album in seven years entitled Things We Do For Love (out June 12, 2020), including their new singles “Things We Do For Love” and “Safe and Sound”. The event will be a full production concert of fan favorites from their previous six albums that “you can dance and rock out to while safely social distancing at home.”

Melissa Etheridge

When: Thursday, April 16th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

“Pickathon: A Concert A Day”

When: Thursday, April 16th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube

Pickathon Music Festival has announced “A Concert A Day”, an initiative to help musicians and artist communities through the Recording Academy’s MUSICARES organization. During this time of hardship, with so many artists unable to tour and so many people stuck at home, Pickathon is opening the vaults to premiere one full concert a day for 60 days, streaming for free on Facebook, Amazon Music’s Twitch channel, and on YouTube.

Today’s performance is of Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

When: Friday, April 17th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Vimeo

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will premiere their new concert film, Chunky Shrapnel, which captures the group’s 2019 European tour. The film is streaming for 24 hours only on Vimeo and costs $10.00 to rent.

“Chunky Shrapnel was made for the cinema but as both concerts and films are currently outlawed, it feels poetic to release a concert-film digitally right now,” the band’s Stu Mackenzie says of the film.

Donita Sparks’ “The Hi-Low Show with Donita Sparks”

When: Friday, April 17th at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Prolific artist and grunge-punk legend Donita Sparks is known for her fierce live shows and biting lyrical wit. Unable to deliver her singular brand of raucous rock and roll to fans in the flesh at this time, Donita is hosting a weekly absurdist variety show on the “We Are Hear: On The Air’’ streaming network. The Hi-Low Show will keep viewers on the edge of their couch cushions with music and art performances including special guests.

