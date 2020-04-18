The Killers, photo via artist's Facebook

With all tours and events grounded because of the coronavirus, artists have been using livestreaming to stay close to their fans. Today’s incredible schedule includes Lady Gaga’s packed One World: Together at Home global concert featuring Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Also playing livestreams today are The Killers, Mumford and Sons’ Marcus Mumford, Thurston Moore, David Guetta, Ben Folds, Diplo, and more. Plus, you can watch full-length concerts from Genesis, BTS, Dead & Company, and Jimmy Buffett.



Halloweenies’ Watch-Along of Friday the 13th Part 2

When: Saturday April 18th at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

The Halloweenies podcast is hosting a live watch-along of Friday the 13th Part 2 on Twitch.

Kevin Devine Takes Over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram

When: Saturday, April 18th at 4:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Kevin Devine will play a live set on our Instagram page beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT

“One World: Together At Home Concert”

When: Saturday, April 18th at 8:00 p.m. EDT (Digital Pre-Show Begins at 2:00 p.m. EDT)

Where: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, TuneIn, and elsewhere. Also on TV on ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada.

“One World: Together At Home” is a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. Viewers around the world can take action by visiting GlobalCitizen.org to call on corporations, governments, and philanthropists to fund critical global COVID-19 response efforts, including support for frontline healthcare workers.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and the characters of Sesame Street and curated by Lady Gaga, the lineup includes Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, and more. Guests include Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Idris Elba, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

A six-hour digital pre-show will feature appearances from The Killers, Adam Lambert, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Rita Ora, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, SuperM, Samuel L. Jackson, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Heidi Klum, Jason Segal, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

“Music Lives 2020”

When: Saturday, April 18th

Where: LivexLive.com

Beginning April 17th, LivexLive is producing “Music Lives 2020”, a global 48-hour music festival in partnership with TikTok that will be streaming on LivexLive.com and all of its social apps. The event will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which will provide financial support for our peers in the music industry affected by the Coronavirus crisis.

Over 50 artists are confirmed to participate, including Nas, J Balvin, Swae Lee, Trippie Redd, Big Gigantic, and more.

Mojo Station Blues Festival Lockdown Edition

When: Saturday, April 18th at 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Where: Facebook

The 16th edition of #MojoFest is holding its first “Lockdown Edition” Blues Festival from Italy in order to bring music and relief to followers and fellow blues fans. Performers include Fantastic Negrito, The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Southern Avenue, Angelo Leadbelly Rosso, Watermelon Slim, and more.

Avalon Bakery’s “Annual Loraxathon”

When: Saturday, April 18th at 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Every year for Earth Day, Avalon International Breads hosts the “Loraxathon”, featuring guests reading the Dr. Seuss classic to support climate change non-profits. This year’s event will occur online and feature readers such as The Raconteurs’ Brendan Benson, Big Mouth co-creators Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, musician Joe Reilly, and more.

Arkells’ Flatten The Curve Music Class

When: Saturday, April 18th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Every day from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. EDT, Arkells host their Flatten The Curve Music Class.

BTS Bang Bang Con

When: Saturday, April 18th at 1:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

South Korean superstars BTS will stream a selection of their previous concerts in an online event called “Bang Bang Con” taking place April 18th and 19th. The “at home BTS concert experience” aims to help fans of the Bangtan Boys get through quarantine by spending “a couple of Spring Days comfy at home with BANG BANG CON.”

Saturday’s performances include 2015 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage]; 2016 BTS LIVE [Most Beautiful Moment In Life On Stage: Epilogue]; BTS 2014 LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE II The Red Bullet (2014 Memories); and BTS 3rd MUSTER [ARMY.ZIP+].

Lost Lands’ Couch Lands Virtual Festival

When: Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 p.m.

Where: Twitch

To help beat the quarantines blues, the Lost Lands Music Festival is hosting a special Couch Lands virtual festival this weekend, April 17th-19th, replaying full performances from the 2019 event. Saturday’s lineup boasts ATLiens, Boogie T B2B Squnto, Liquid Stranger, 12th PLanet, Kayzo, and more.

La Blogothèque’s “Stay Away Shows

When: Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

La Blogothèque is offering a new spin on its beloved “Take Away Shows” with “Stay Away Shows”. As they explain it, “We want our entire community and all music lovers to have access to their favourite artists and discover new talents during the confinement period. That’s why we’re launching the ‘Stay Away Shows’. Every day, at 7:00 p.m. Paris time, 2:00 p.m. NYC time, 11am LA time, on our Instagram, friends from The Blogothèque will come and play a live show with a lot of surprises. Please, stay home, stay safe.”

Today’s performer is Marcus Mumford of Mumford and Sons.

Foals

When: Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Foals are playing some demos and answering fan-submitted questions live on Instagram.

The Killers

When: Saturday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Instagram

Vegas rockers The Killers will host a fan Q&A and play a performance on Saturday. “Attention self incarcerated humans of earth,” they wrote on Twitter. “Time to get wild! Watch and listen on your favourite hand held device as we answer your questions and play a few of our songs for YOU, LIVE ON INSTAGRAM!” Fans can submit their questions via Twitter.

Genesis Film Festival

When: Saturday, April 18th at 2:00 p.m. EDT

Where: YouTube

Today, Genesis are launching their new digital film festival. Every Saturday until May 16th, the band will make a new concert film available on YouTube for seven days. First up is Three Sides Live from 1981.

Melissa Etheridge

When: Saturday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Facebook

Melissa Etheridge is performing live on Facebook everyday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Thurston Moore

When: Saturday: April 18th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: Twitch

Former Sonic Youth member Thurston Moore will participate in Experimental Sound Studio’s Quarantine Concert Series.

Devin Townsend

When: Saturday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

Devin Townsend will host the first in his series of his “Devin Townsend Quarantine Concert Series”. All proceeds, donations and tips for this particular show will go to the Vancouver General Hospital.

Sip Sip South Carolina: Songwriters in Paradise Shelter in Place

When: Saturday, April 18th at 3:00 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. EDT

Where: StageIt

“Songwriters In Paradise Shelter In Place South Carolina” is a ticketed benefit event taking place this weekend. It supports The One SC Fund & The Feed Our Heroes Foundation, with tips deliverred during the performances benefitting the SIP SIP SC Songwriters. Saturday’s program features Edwin McCain, Sadler Vaden of Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Michael Haney, Wyatt Durrette, Patrick Davis, and others.