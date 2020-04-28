Menu
Kurt Vile, John Oates, Man Man to Play Love from Philly Virtual Music Festival

Members of Cage the Eephant, Dr. Dog, The Districts, Disco Biscuits, and more will also perform

by
on April 28, 2020, 5:23pm
0 comments
love from philly kurt vile john oates man man
Man Man, Kurt Vile (photo by Ben Kaye), and John Oates

With live music shut down due to the pandemic, artists across the country are banding together to support their local scenes. Ben Folds, 9th Wonder, Anthony Hamilton, and more North Carolina musicians recently put on the Under One Roof livestream concert, while a group of Kentucky artists including Jim James, Will Oldham, and Wax Fang’s Scott Carney created the “Life Up Louisville” benefit single. Now it’s Philadelphia’s turn, as the virtual music festival Love from Philly is set to take place May 1st-3rd.

Celebrating various elements of Philadelphia’s vibrant music landscape over its three days, Love from Philly will showcase a different “scene” each day. Scheduled performers include Kurt Vile, John Oates, Cage the Elephant’s Nick Bockrath, The Districts’ Robby Grote, Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick, Man Man, jazz guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, Disco Biscuits’ Marc Brownstein, Tom Hamilton, jazz bassist Chirstian McBride, and more.

Friday, May 1st promises “Buking on Board” performances from the likes of Hamilton, Alexxis and The Medicine, St. James & The Apostles, Slomo Sapiens, Muscle Tough, Noah Guy, Trap Rabbit, and The Soul Survivors’ Charlie Ingui. Jazz takes the spotlight on Saturday the 2nd with a schedule featuring McBride, Brownstein, Rosenwinkel, Lotus’ Mike Greenfield, Matt Cappy with Chill Moody, Tim Motzer, Uri Caine, Ursula Rucker, Jamaaladeen Tacuma, and others.

The City of Brotherly Love’s biggest names take center screen on Sunday, May 3rd. Vile, Oates, Man Man, Slick, Bockrath & Katie Schecter, Philadelphia Freeway, Grote, G. Love, Mondo Cozmo, Low Cut Connie, Jeffrey Gaines, Lauren Hart, Res, Hoots & Hellmouth’s Sean Hoots, Dice Raw, and more are set to appear.

Love from Philly is encouraging viewers to donate to benefit 30amp Circuit, a non-profit promoting health and wellness for working musicians. Proceeds will be distributed via grants to artists impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch Love from Philly at the festival’s website or Nugs, and donate to 30amp here.

love from philly virtual concert festival full lineup poster

