Lysol Instructs People Not Inject Themselves With Disinfectant After Trump Suggests It

Trump and Lysol

It’s another day of paradise in Trump’s America. During Thursday’s spirited press conference, the Commander in Chief mulled over the idea of injecting disinfectant into bodies as a way to combat the coronavirus. “I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute,” he speculated. “Is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning?”

Naturally, the Internet hopped on that gravy train of chaos, and within minutes terms like “Lysol”, “bleach”, “disinfectant”, and “DontDrinkBleach” began trending, and continue to trend on Twitter and social media. Because of this, Trump’s vivid, five-year-old imagination has now prompted the creators of Dettol and Lysol, aka Reckitt Benckiser (RB), to release a statement:



“Due to recent speculation and social media activity, RB has been asked whether internal administration of disinfectants may be appropriate for investigation or use as a treatment for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route). As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”

No word on whether the purveyors of light will follow suit. In the same conference, Trump theorized that ultraviolet light could be used “inside of the body” of coronavirus patients, even calling for scientists to look into it. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that, too,” he remarked.

It’s admittedly a pretty cool idea, and one has to wonder what else he’ll come up with when he hits the crayons and paper later today. You were saying Dennis Quaid?

Here’s a clip featuring Trump’s comments:

As many have already noted, it appears that Trump gets his ideas from The Onion...