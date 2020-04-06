Mandy Moore Sings A Walk to Remember Song “Only Hope” with Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith: Watch

Mandy Moore with Dawes' Taylor Goldsmith

It’s been 18 years since Mandy Moore won hearts as the innocent teenage cancer patient with golden vocal pipes in A Walk to Remember. Last night, while stuck inside during quarantine, she reprieved the song’s biggest hit — “Only Hope” — over Instagram Live with some help from her husband, Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. It marked the third time she’s ever sung it live.

The original version of “Only Hope” saw the pop start singing over a piano melody during a school play. This time around, she got to sing to the warm, comforting sound of Goldsmith’s acoustic guitar. Moore hit each note with ease, even though the scale-jumping pattern may leave some others stumbling. Of course, it helped that she’s been in prime pop singer-songwriter form recently with the help of her brand new album, Silver Landings.



In addition to the A Walk to Remember hit, the duo’s set featured some other unexpected covers, including their own take on John Prine’s classic “In Spite of Ourselves”. Watch clips of both performances below.

Mandy Moore is just one of the hundreds of artists performing concerts online for free amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Seriously, everyone from Dave Matthews to Erykah Badu has joined in on the fun. Read where and when to catch your favorite bands with our updated list of quarantine livestreams.