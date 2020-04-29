T. Rex's Marc Bolan, photo via Ian Dickson/Wikipedia

The music of Marc Bolan and T. Rex is being honored with a massive, star-studded tribute album. Dubbed AngelHeaded Hipster, it features countless Bolan classics covered by artists like Nick Cave, U2, and Father John Misty, with the late Hal Willner serving as producer.

Spread across two discs, the collection consists of 26 songs, such as “Jeepster”, “Cosmic Dancer”, “Life’s a Gas”, “I Love to Boogie”, and “Children of the Revolution”. Other prominent musicians set to reimagine Bolan’s glam rock catalog include Elton John, Joan Jett, Kesha, Devendra Banhart, Perry Farrell, Sean Lennon, Lucinda Williams, and BØRNS.



Willner had worked on AngelHeaded Hipster for several years prior to his death earlier this month. Sessions were held in New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and other cities around the globe. The tribute album’s title was inspired by Allen Ginsberg’s poem Howl: “angelheaded hipsters burning for the ancient heavenly connection to the starry dynamo in the machinery of night,” a line heralding the coming rock ‘n’ roll revolution in the wake of Elvis Presley, according to a press release.

Rachel Fox, a supervising producer for the album, said that Willner considered AngelHeaded Hipster his “White Album”. She elaborated,

“Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan’s music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy. Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine. Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his ‘White Album’, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”

As a first look at the upcoming tribute LP, Cave’s rendition of “Cosmic Dancer” has been revealed. Watch it down below.

AngelHeaded Hipster is officially out September 4th through BMG and pre-orders have begun. The album comes as Bolan, who died in 1977, and the rest of T. Rex are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan and T.Rex Artwork:

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T.Rex Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. “Children Of The Revolution” – Kesha

02. “Cosmic Dancer” – Nick Cave

03. “Jeepster” – Joan Jett

04. “Scenescof” – Devendra Banhart

05. “Life’s A Gas” – Lucinda Williams

06. “Solid Gold, Easy Action” – Peaches

07. “Dawn Storm” – BØRNS

08. “Hippy Gumbo” – Beth Orton

09. “I Love To Boogie” – King Khan

10. “Beltane Walk” – Gaby Moreno

11. “Bang A Gong (Get It On)” – U2 feat. Elton John

12. “Diamond Meadows” – John Cameron Mitchell

13. “Ballrooms Of Mars” – Emily Haines

Disc 2

01. “Main Man” – Father John Misty

02. “Rock On” – Perry Farrell

03. “The Street and Babe Shadow” – Elysian Fields

04. “The Leopards” – Gavin Friday

05. “Metal Guru” – Nena

06. “Teenage Dream” – Marc Almond

07. “Organ Blues” – Helga Davis

08. “Planet Queen” – Todd Rundgren

09. “Great Horse” – Jessie Harris

10. “Mambo Sun” – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

11. “Pilgrim’s Tale” – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

12. “Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise” – David Johansen

13. “She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan” – Maria McKee