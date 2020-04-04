Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized For Coronavirus

Marianne Faithfull, photo via Getty

Marianne Faithfull has been hospitalized in London after testing positive for the coronavirus.

According to a statement from Faithfull’s manager, François Ravard, the 73-year-old “As Tears Go By” singer is “stable and responding to treatment” (via Billboard).



A social media post from Faithfull’s friend, Penny Arcade, provided further information on her condition. Faithfull has reportedly been in the hospital since last Tuesday after contracting the virus from one of her caregivers.

“She has withstood and survived so much in her life – including being Marianne Faithful, that to be taken down by a virus would be such a tragedy,” Arcade wrote. “I spoke to her last week and she was hiding out from the virus but she has caregivers and someone brought in to her.”

Along with Faithfull, several other prominent entertainment figures have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Christopher Cross, Geto Boys’ Scarface, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, “I Love Rock & Roll” songwriter Alan Merrill, jazz legend Ellis Marsalis, country singer Joe Diffie, and Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally have all died due to complications from the virus.

This is a developing story…