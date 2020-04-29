Marilyn Manson Has Finished His New Album and It’s a “Masterpiece”

Marilyn Manson, photo by Amy Harris

Marilyn Manson has completed work on his highly anticipated new album, and, according to both the shock rocker and producer Shooter Jennings, it’s a “masterpiece.”

The follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down has been in the works for a while, with Manson previously stating that the LP would likely be self-titled and released before the end of 2019. While 2019 came and went without a new album, Manson did release covers of The Doors’ “The End” and the traditional folk tune “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”.



In a new Instagram post, Jennings shared a photo of himself next to framed image of Manson on the cover of Rolling Stone, with the caption, “Just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released.”

The Instagram photo of Jennings was shot by Manson, who commented, “Love my Shooter, Misty, and Pancake. Finished masterpiece album. And Matt Mahurin. Shit is gonna get real.” Mahurin is the artist who created the aforementioned Rolling Stone cover.

Manson has enjoyed a career renaissance in recent years, earning acclaim for both Heaven Upside Down and 2015’s The Pale Emperor. He was slated to support Ozzy Osbourne on a North American tour this year, but that trek was canceled in order to allow Ozzy to seek medical treatments for his Parkinson’s disease battle and injuries he sustained in a fall last year.

As of now, no release date or any other details have been unveiled for the new album. In the meantime, see how we ranked Marilyn Manson’s existing albums from worst to best.