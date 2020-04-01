Two Years Later, Marilyn Manson Refuses to Endorse “Tiger King” Joe Exotic for Governor

Marilyn Manson, photo by Raymond Ahner / Joe Exotic, via Netflix

Joe Exotic once reached out to Marilyn Manson for support, and two years later, the Antichrist Superstar is answering the Tiger King with a great big “Nope.”

Those familiar with the wildly popular Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness know that central figure Joe Exotic ran for Governor of Oklahoma a couple years ago, albeit via a highly unorthodox campaign.



Now, thanks to a new Instagram post from Manson, we know that Exotic reached out to the shock rocker for support through a DM back in January 2019, writing the following:

“Hey, Thanks for the follow. I’m running for Governor of Oklahoma and trying to speak for the real people for a change and get some help for addiction in this State that no one cares about. Would you endorse me? Not asking for money. Just to use your name as an endorsement.”

Two-plus years later, Manson has responded with a resounding, “Nope. Don’t f**k with cats.”

Now, here come the spoiler alerts for those late to the Tiger King game. Joe Exotic ran a zoo called the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, in which he bred tigers by the dozens. He was found guilty of executing five tigers, as well as trying to hire a hitman to murder rival Carole Baskin, and is now serving 22 years in prison for those crimes. (Seriously, just watch the documentary — it’s seven episodes of pure insanity.)

So, the moral of the story is that if you harm animals (specifically, big cats), Marilyn Manson is not on your team. Perhaps Exotic should have reached out to Manson for some singing lessons. It also turns out that the eccentric zookeeper lip-synced those ridiculously entertaining country songs that were showcased throughout the series.

Manson, meanwhile, has been working on the follow-up to his 2017 album, Heaven Upside Down. As of now, there’s no word yet on a release date.