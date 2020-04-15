Matt Cameron, photo by Danny Clinch

Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has unveiled a new solo track called “Down the Middle”.

According to an Instagram post, last spring, Cameron record a new solo album with assistance from The The Melvins’ Buzz Osborne, Dale Krover, and Steven McDonald, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and producer Toshi Kasai.



“Down the Middle”, which features Osborne on guitar and McDonald on bass, serves as our first preview of the album. Take a listen below.

The as-yet-untitled LP marks Cameron’s sophomore solo album. In 2017, he released Cavedweller.

Earlier this year, Pearl Jam released their first new album in seven years, Gigaton. Unfortunately due to the coronavirus pandemic, the band has postponed a majority of their supporting tour dates.