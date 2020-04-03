Megadeth, Anthrax, Alice Cooper Members and More to Offer Free Online Lessons to Music Students

Megadeth's David Ellefson, photo by David Brendan Hall

Megadeth bassist David Ellefson is leading a new initiative setting up free one-on-one sessions in which renowned metal artists teach and mentor music students who are stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the musicians participating in the online lessons are members of Megadeth, Anthrax, Alice Cooper’s band, Five Finger Death Punch, and more.

The “School’s Out” initiative is being spearheaded by the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation, which is an affiliate of the Grammy Music Education Coalition. The video sessions are specifically available for high school music students or younger.



Among the participating musicians are Ellefson and his Megadeth bandmates Dirk Verbeuren and Kiko Loureiro; Anthrax bassist Frank Bello; Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss; former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal; Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael; former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demmel; Sevendust guitarist Clint Lowery, and more. A full list of musicians can be seen below, with more expected to be added.

In addition to the one-on-one lessons, the participating musicians will make a number of instructional videos and playthroughs available for free via the David Ellefson Youth Music Foundation website.

“When one person suffers, we all suffer, and this is an unprecedented moment in history when all of us around the world are united for a common cause,” said Ellefson. “Music and the arts have always been some of our greatest healers in a way none other can.”

He added, “As we reach into each other’s souls with resounding hope, I’m forever thankful to our friends in the creative community who have kindly offered their expertise to put a smile on the faces of so many people in need right now. Let this be a time when we can all unite under the banner of Music and let our creativity lead the way.”

Those students interesting in being part of the “School’s Out” program can apply online via this link. Funds for the initiative are being raised via FundRazr, with an initial goal of $25,000.

Artists Participating in the “School’s Out” Program:

David Ellefson (Megadeth)

Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth)

Kiko Loureiro (Megadeth)

Frank Bello (Anthrax)

Jimmy Degrasso (Ex-Megadeth, Alice Cooper)

Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Sons of Apollo, Ex-Guns N’ Roses)

Chris Kael (Five Finger Death Punch)

Chad Szeliga (Black Star Riders, Walking with Lions)

Phil Demmel (Ex-Machine Head)

Dave McClain (Sacred Reich, Ex-Machine Head)

Clint Lowery (Sevendust)

Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper)

Brandan Schieppatti (Bleeding Through)

Thom Hazaert (Ellefson)

Alex Snowden (Doll Skin)

Sydney Dolezal (Doll Skin)

Ra Diaz (Suicidal Tendencies)

Shani Kimelman (Cirque Du Soleil MJ ONE)

Marc Rizzo (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy)

Danny Cooksey

Jeff Duncan (Armored Saint)

Rusty Cooley (Day of Reckoning)

