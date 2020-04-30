Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, photo by David Brendan Hall

Megadeth are streaming their full set at the Wacken Open Air festival in 2017 with a simultaneous live chat featuring frontman Dave Mustaine. The thrash legends are also selling new merch to benefit their touring personnel and packaging each item with a free Megadeth face mask.

The Wacken 2017 livestream kicks off at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET today, April 30th. Mustaine will be live chatting with fans during the performance, “telling anecdotes and answering questions.”



“As we continue to self-quarantine,” Mustaine said in a press release, “my thoughts go to all the production teams and road crews out there who count on artists being on the road to make a living. They are the driving force that help make things happen. It’s the road crew that help keep everything running smoothly, and make the show sound and look the way we envision. Megadeth’s crew are the best in the business. We are the Megadeth family and I want to do what I can to help ease some of the financial stress they are currently experiencing.”

A new line of Megadeth merchandise was scheduled to arrive this month, and the band will be giving a portion of the proceeds to its road crew and production teams, who are essentially out of work as shows are postponed and canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a bonus for fans, each purchase includes a free Vic Rattlehead face mask, which admittedly looks pretty cool (see it below).

Megadeth are among several metal acts to take to livestreaming during the pandemic. Metallica has also been unearthing archival concert footage as part of their #MetallicaMondays series; Deftones have begun a live series on Twitch; and Sepultura have created a weekly socially-distant performance series — just a few among the many artists who’ve headed online to interact with fans.

Watch the Megadeth concert stream below and chat with Mustaine on YouTube. Purchase the aforementioned merch via Megadeth’s online store.

Megadeth Vic Rattlehead Face Mask: