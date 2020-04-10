Metal Artists Join Forces for Socially Distant Extreme Rendition of Steely Dan’s “Reelin’ in the Years”: Watch

Heavy Metal Steely Dan Cover, via YouTube

These socially distant performances are getting more creative by the day. Case in point, a new extreme-metal cover of the Steely Dan classic “Reelin’ in the Years” featuring members of High on Fire, Spirit Adrift, Mutoid Man, and more.

The performance is led by Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds (host of the hilarious metal-themed online talk show 2 Minutes to Late Night), who delivers some brutal gutturals on the verses. High on Fire drummer Chris Maggio keeps the beat, while Spirit Adrift’s Nate Garrett and Witch Taint’s Dave Hill (who wrote the theme for John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight show on HBO) bring the guitar riffs.



Other musicians include Mutoid Man’s Nick Cageo on bass, and vocalists Stephen Brodsky (Mutoid Man) and Marissa Nadler (Droneflower).

The extreme verses are balanced by a melodic chorus that’s closer to the Steely Dan original, but overall it’s a very metal take on the soft-rock hit.

“Reelin’ in the Years” isn’t the only socially distant collaboration featured on the 2 Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel. Strangely enough, the plan was to record and film a number of “Bedroom Covers” weeks prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first one started filming in January, and was posted on March 19th. That clip features members of Khemmis, Mutoid Man, and Thou covering Weird Al Yankovic’s “Dare to Be Stupid”.

See the “Bedroom Covers” of “Reelin’ in the Years” and “Dare to Be Stupid” below.