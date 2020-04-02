Metallica’s Foundation Pledges $350,000 to COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Metallica, photo via Herring & Herring

Metallica are stepping up to provide a big assist during the current coronavirus pandemic. The band’s All Within My Hands Foundation is donating a total of $350,000 to various COVID-19 relief efforts.

“In the wake of the spread of the Coronavirus, the most vulnerable people in our communities need help now more than ever,” reads a statement on Metallica’s website. “All Within My Hands is reaching out with four grants totaling $350,000 to organizations dedicated to assisting those hit hard by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.”



The foundation is donating $100,000 each to Feeding America, which works with a network of local food banks; Direct Relief, which is providing personal protective equipment to healthcare workers; and Crew Nation, Live Nation’s new initiative to help touring and venue crews who are out of work while the concert industry is shut down.

The additional $50,000 will go to the Bartender Emergency Assistance Program, which helps provide financial assistance to out-of-work bartenders, bar backs, and servers.

Metallica themselves have had to alter their touring plans due the coronavirus pandemic. The band was set to embark on a headlining South American tour in April, and headline the Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville festivals in May. The South American tour has been rescheduled for December, while the festivals have been canceled outright.

As previously reported, the metal legends have launched a new online concert series, “Metallica Mondays”, in which the band will post standout shows from throughout its career each Monday night on YouTube and Facebook.