MetallicaMondays: Watch Metallica’s “Live in Munich” Show in Full

Metallica, photo by Amy Price

Metallica continue to share full concerts every week as part of their #MetallicMondays series to help entertain their fans while the touring industry remains shut down due to the pandemic.

The latest concert is a May 2015 show from Olympiapark München in Munich, Germany. The setlist featured 18 songs, including classics like “Master of Puppets’ and “Enter Sandman” alongside deep cuts like “Metal Militia” and “The Frayed Ends of Sanity”.



Metallica launched the streaming series after postponing or canceling all spring shows due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their South American leg with Greta Van Fleet was rescheduled to December, and headlining festival slots at Epicenter and Welcome to Rockville were canceled. They’re still slated to headline the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, on September 17th, and the Aftershock Fest on October 9th-11th in Sacramento, California.

In addition to providing online entertainment during the pandemic, Metallica have pledged $350,000 to COVID-19 relief through their All Within My Hands Foundation.

Watch Metallica’s “Live in Munich” show below beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on Monday (April 20th). The shows remain posted on Metallica’s YouTube and Facebook channels for one week, until the next one is uploaded.