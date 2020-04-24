Mission Impossible 7 and 8 Delayed Over Coronavirus

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible: Fallout

Not even Ethan Hunt is immune to the coronavirus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Paramount has delayed the release of the next two installments in the Mission: Impossible franchise by several months each. It’s a real blow to the IMF.

The seventh chapter and sequel to 2018’s Fallout will move from July 23rd, 2021 to November 19th, 2021. Meanwhile, the following eighth chapter will similarly open a year later on November 4th, 2022 as opposed to its original August 5th, 2022 release.



Much of this is expected. Back in February, production on the seventh film was placed on ice in the midst of a three-week shoot in Venice, Italy. With the world still recovering, it’s only logical Paramount would plan accordingly.

As previously reported, both films are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Nicholas Hoult, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, and Henry Czerny as Kittridge from the 1996 original.