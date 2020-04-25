Mobb Deep’s The Infamous Gets 25th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue: Stream

Mobb Deep

Havoc, the surviving member of hip-hop duo Mobb Deep, has teamed with Sony Certified to release a 25th anniversary reissue of the group’s classic album The Infamous. Stream it now with Apple Music or Spotify.

Mobb Deep was formed in 1991, when the high schoolers Albert Johnson and Kejuan Muchita happened to meet at a knife fight. After christening themselves Prodigy and Havoc respectively, Mobb Deep used the brutality that surrounded them to push East Coast rap in a more hardcore direction.The Infamous was their second album as well as their mainstream breakthrough. Produced by Q-Tip, the album didn’t glorify violence, but instead put listeners in the headspace of both perpetrators and victims. The new 25th anniversary comes stocked with several bonus tracks, including, “Shook One, Pt. I (Original Version)” and Infamous Sessions Mixes of “Lifestyles of the Infamous” and “The Money (Version 2)”. A vinyl edition of the 25th anniversary reissue is planned for later this year.



The Infamous is also the subject of The Opus’ latest season, which debuted this week. Take a listen to the first episode below, and subscribe to hear future installments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Infamous 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition Artwork:

The Infamous 25th Anniversary Expanded Edition Tracklist:

01. The Start of Your Ending (41st Side)

02. The Infamous Prelude

03. Survival of the Fittest

04. Eye for a Eye (Your Beef Is Mines) (feat. Nas and Raekwon)

05. Just Step Prelude

06. Give Up the Goods (Just Step) (feat. Big Noyd)

07. Temperature’s Rising (feat. Crystal Johnson)

08. Up North Trip

09. Trife Life

10. Q.U. – Hectic

11. Right Back at You (feat. Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and Big Noyd)

12. The Grave Prelude

13. Cradle to the Grave

14. Drink Away the Pain (Situations) (feat. Q-Tip)

15. Shook Ones, Part II

16. Party Over (feat. Big Noyd)

17. Shook Ones, Pt. I — Original Version

18. The Money (Version 2) — Infamous Sessions Mix

19. Lifestyles of the Infamous — Infamous Sessions Mix

20. Shook Ones, Pt. I — Instrumental

21. Shook Ones, Pt. 2 — Instrumental