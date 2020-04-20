Mobb Deep Releasing 25th Anniversary Reissue of The Infamous

Mobb Deep

The Infamous, Mobb Deep’s 1995 classic of hip-hop realism, is receiving a 25th anniversary reissue. The digital-only update hits streaming services this Friday, April 24th, with a vinyl edition planned for later this year.

Mobb Deep helped pioneer the East Coast hardcore sound, and except for a brief Obama-era breakup, the duo was active from 1991 until 2017, when Prodigy died at the age of 42. Back in 1995, The Infamous launched them into the mainstream, helped along with polished production from Q-Tip (billed as The Abstract) and hits such as “Shook Ones, Pt. II”. The new reissue comes with a handful of bonus tracks, including Infamous Sessions Mixes of “Lifestyles of the Infamous” and “The Money (Version 2)”, as well as “Shook One, Pt. I (Original Version).”



The Infamous is also the subject of our latest season of The Opus hosted by Astronautalis, aka Andy Bothwell. According to Bothwell, “This album is about teaching people to rethink the way they listen to music.” He said,

“I defy people to put this album on at night, in their headphones, go for a walk, and not feel it impact them. The lyrics and production combine so perfectly to create an album experience so vivid, that to listen to this album, is almost like putting on VR glasses. You hear this record, and you are there… in Queensbridge, inside the ‘Survival of The Fittest’.”

The Opus: The Infamous premieres this Thursday, April 23rd, and you can subscribe now. The digital reissue of The Infamous streams everywhere on Friday.