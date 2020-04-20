Mondays with Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has announced a new weekly video series in which she will read children’s books out loud for little ones cooped up indoors. Simply titled Mondays with Obama, the online program kicks off today (April 20th) and runs through May 11th.

Each of the story time sessions will center around a favorite book personally selected by the former First Lady and acclaimed author. Today’s pick is The Gruffalo, a book about a mouse that takes a trip through the woods. Released in 1999, the best-seller was penned by writer and playwright Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.



Join us for “Mondays with @MichelleObama!” In this weekly read-along series, she’ll read 4 of her favorite children’s books (one book every Monday). It begins Mon. @ 12pm ET with “The Gruffalo” on @PBSKIDS & @PenguinRandomHouse Facebook pages! #ReadTogetherBeTogether #pbskidsread pic.twitter.com/JrJ3n13pBu — PBS KIDS (@PBSKIDS) April 17, 2020

In the coming weeks, Obama’s read-alongs will also spotlight Tom Fletcher’s There’s a Dragon in Your Book, Eliza Wheeler’s Miss Maple’s Seeds, and Eric Carle’s timeless classic The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

“As a little kid, I loved to read aloud,” she said in a statement. “And when I became a parent, I found such joy in sharing the magic of storytelling with my own children — and then later, as First Lady, with kids everywhere.”

Obama continued, “At this time when so many families are under so much stress, I’m excited to give kids a chance to practice their reading and hear some wonderful stories (and to give parents and caretakers a much-needed break).”

Mondays with Michelle Obama is presented in partnership with PBS Kids and publishers Penguin and Random House. Episodes stream on PBS’ YouTube and Facebook pages every Monday at 12 pm ET. Below, watch the first episode featuring a very animated Obama.

The Becoming author isn’t the only celebrity holding regular story time sessions for kids. Country music icon Dolly Parton has been reading bedtime stories every Thursday night for the last few weeks. Parents have also been able to keep their young ones occupied with a treasure trove of free, readily accessible audiobooks and geography lessons taught by Sir David Attenborough.