Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Here's one way to keep busy with self-quarantining

by
on April 07, 2020, 7:39pm
1 comment
Mondo Movie Poster Puzzles Jurassic Park The Iron Giant Die Hard
Via Mondo

The merch masters over at Mondo have announced a gorgeous series of 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzles to keep you busy with self-quarantining. The artwork is based on beloved movies like Jurassic Park, Die Hard, and The Iron Giant, as well as other pop culture touchstones such as Dungeons & Dragons and G.I. Joe.

As you might expect, Mondo has put together an impressive collection of illustrators from all sorts of visual backgrounds, including comic book artists, poster makers, design studios, and kawaii pop artists. In addition to the aforementioned titles, they’ve got jigsaws honoring Gremlins, Home Alone, Alien, and the US National Parks. Four of the 13 new puzzles pay homage to superheroes. There’s one for Captain America, another for Captain Marvel, a battle-scene featuring Spider-Man and Doc Ock, and a particularly-crowded puzzle inspired by the first ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Each costs $20.

Only four puzzles — Captain Marvel, MCU, Alien, and the National Parks — are available for purchase now, and the rest are awaiting stock. Check out the exquisite artwork below.

Editors' Picks

Recently, Mondo has been releasing some extremely collectible soundtracks, including the vinyl for Knives Out and the reissue of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Die HardPuzzle Die Hard2 Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Jurassic ParkPuzzle Jurassic Park2 Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

GremlinsPuzzle Gremlins e1586300713457 Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Home AlonePuzzle Home Alone Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

The Iron Giant

Puzzle The Iron Giant Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

G.I. Joe: Cobra Wants You!

Puzzle Gi Joe Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Captain America: The First Avenger

Puzzle Captain America Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Dungeons & Dragons

Puzzle Dungeons Dragons e1586301308916 Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Marvel Cinematic Universe: The First Ten Years

Puzzle MCU Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

U.S. National Parks Map

Puzzle National Parks Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Alien

Puzzle Alien Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Captain Marvel

Puzzle Captain Marvel Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock

Puzzle Spider Man Mondo Announces Puzzles Based on Jurassic Park, Die Hard, The Iron Giant and More

Previous Story
Tier Drop Ranking the Marvel Cinematic Universe Avengers on Twitch
Next Story
R.I.P. John Prine, Folk Legend Dead at 73 From Coronavirus
1 comment