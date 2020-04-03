Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

MTV Launches Unplugged At Home

Early episodes to feature Jewel, Finneas, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Alessia Cara, and more

by
on April 03, 2020, 9:49am
0 comments
MTV Unplugged at Home

With musicians self-isolating in their homes, MTV is putting a new spin on its famed Unplugged series. Launching today, MTV Unplugged At Home will feature stripped-down, acoustic sets from artists, streamed live online.

Musicians including Jewel, Finneas, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Alessia Cara, Shaggy, Yungblud, and Wyclef Jean will participate in the initial run of episodes, with additional artists to be announced at a later date. The first episode, featuring Alessia Cara, airs Friday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. EST via MTV’s YouTube channel.

NPR is taking a similar path with its beloved Tiny Desk series, having recently launched Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. Early episodes have featured Michael McDonald and Margo Price performing mini sets from their homes.

For an updated list of livestreams and in-home concerts, check out our handy guide.

If you prefer the early years of Unplugged, both Pearl Jam and Nirvana recently reissued their sets on vinyl. Meanwhile, Kurt Cobain’s unwashed Unplugged sweater is being put up for auction.

Previous Story
John Prine Remains “Very Ill”, Battling Pneumonia in Both Lungs
Next Story
Here We Go: Lindsay Lohan Returns to Music with New Song “Back to Me”: Stream
No comments