With musicians self-isolating in their homes, MTV is putting a new spin on its famed Unplugged series. Launching today, MTV Unplugged At Home will feature stripped-down, acoustic sets from artists, streamed live online.

Musicians including Jewel, Finneas, Melissa Etheridge, Monsta X, Alessia Cara, Shaggy, Yungblud, and Wyclef Jean will participate in the initial run of episodes, with additional artists to be announced at a later date. The first episode, featuring Alessia Cara, airs Friday, April 3rd at 12:00 p.m. EST via MTV’s YouTube channel.



NPR is taking a similar path with its beloved Tiny Desk series, having recently launched Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts. Early episodes have featured Michael McDonald and Margo Price performing mini sets from their homes.

If you prefer the early years of Unplugged, both Pearl Jam and Nirvana recently reissued their sets on vinyl. Meanwhile, Kurt Cobain’s unwashed Unplugged sweater is being put up for auction.