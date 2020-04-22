Menu
The State Reunites to Recreate “Porcupine Racetrack” Remotely in Quarantine: Watch

David Wain gets the band back together for the sketch's 25th anniversary

on April 22, 2020, 1:25pm
The State Reunion
Thomas Lennon in "Porcupine Racetrack"

It’s been 25 years since “Porcupine Racetrack” and The State has reunited to celebrate. Seeing how we’re all stuck in quarantine, though, the members recorded each of their parts remotely, and the end result is nothing short of spectacular.

The incredible remake features every member of the iconic comedy troupe, including Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Ben Garant, Todd Holoubek, Michael Patrick Jann, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Thomas Lennon, Joe Lo Truglio, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter, and David Wain. That’s all without mentioning the musicians involved: Theodore Shapiro, Kimmy Gatewood, Allie Stamler, Sylvain Carton, Jordan Katz, and Jessica Fishenfeld.

All told, it’s about three minutes of pure comedic bliss, but also just a testament to how clever and skillful these guys have always been. After all, it’s not exactly a cakewalk to string together all of this talent in person let alone over the Internet. Marvel at their wizardry below, and then revisit the original version that aired today on MTV back in 1995.

It should be noted all episodes of the original run are currently streaming on Amazon Prime. You can also catch several members in the forthcoming reboot of Reno 911 when it premieres May 4th on Quibi. Or, revisit those Stella Shorts online for a heart attack.

CCARS #9 THE STATE unites to recreate this musical extravagansa from our MTV show in 1995. Created and performed by THE STATE: @thekevinallison @MichaelIanBlack Ben Garant @bektodam Michael Patrick Jann @KerriKenneySilver @thomaspatricklennon @JoeLoTruglio @KenMarino Michael Showalter @DavidWain With this insane collection of musicians! Our original musical arranger/composer Theodore Shapiro on piano Trumpet/horn arrangement – @trumpetjory Trombone – @KimmyGatewood Clarinet – @SylvainCarton Violin – @alliestamalama Operatic Vocalist – @jecafish Drums – @DavidWain Guitar – @thomaspatricklennon Mixed by @mattwmusic See the original 1995 sketch — link in bio! #CCARS = Collaborative Covers by Amateurs (and some pros) of Rock Songs, recorded from our separate home quarantines, just for fun and distraction during this challenging time. See all the songs – Link in bio

