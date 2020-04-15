Muzz, photo by Driely S.

Indie supergroup Muzz first introduced themselves to the world back in March. Composed of Interpol’s Paul Banks, The Walkmen’s Matt Barrick, Bonny Light Horseman’s Josh Kaufman, the trio have thus far shared two tracks: “Bad Feeling” and “Broken Tambourine”. Now, MUZZ has confirmed a June 5th release date for their self-titled debut album through Matador Records. They’ve also shared a new single called “Red Western Sky”.

Measured yet lush, “Red Western Sky” seems to be Muzz at their most interlocked. Banks’ vocals (as they tend to do in his projects) stand at the forefront, but with Barrick’s taut drumming and Kaufman’s steadily plodding piano behind him, the vocal lines seem to drift with more ease than ever. It’s all elevated by a rich bed of horns, rising into a quite a different atmosphere than any of the individual members’ prior bands.



“Red Western Sky” comes along with a video that finds Muzz performing in what looks to be a toy collector’s warehouse. There are various dancing clowns, posters of iconic cartoon characters, giant rocking horses, and a plethora of stuffed toys. With different lighting, it could be the lair of a Batman villain. See for yourself below.

Muzz Artwork:

Muzz Tracklist:

01. Bad Feeling

02. Evergreen

03. Red Western Sky

04. Patchouli

05. Everything Like It Used To Be

06. Broken Tambourine

07. Knuckleduster

08. Chubby Checker

09. How Many Days

10. Summer Love

11. All Is Dead To Me

12. Trinidad