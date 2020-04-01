Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance

With My Chemical Romance’s reunion tour on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, guitarist Frank Iero is biding his time by filming video tutorials to show how fans to play some of the band’s biggest hits.

As part of Fender’s “Artist Check-Ins” series, Iero is streaming guitar tutorials for MCR’s “Ghost of You” and “Welcome to the Black Parade”. Watch below.



During this period of self-quarantine, Fender is also offering three months of free lessons through its Fender Play platform. Usually costing $9.99 a month (or $89.99 annually; £9.99 per month or £89.99 per year in the UK), the service provides instructional videos to teach guitar, bass, and ukulele based on a personal style preference and instrument choice.

As for My Chemical Romance, their reunion tour is now set to begin with a run of shows across the UK and Europe in June and July, before making their way to North America in September. You can get tickets to their upcoming dates here.