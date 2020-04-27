Nardwuar and Ian MacKaye

There is perhaps no greater sign that society will find a way to survive even the toughest times than the return of Nardwuar. Known for his aggressive, comedic, and unexpectedly in-your-face interviews with musicians, the Human Serviette is back today with a special quarantine Q&A with punk legend Ian MacKaye.

While the interview doesn’t have the sort of amusingly uncomfortable interactions Nardwuar is known for, it still has a lot of the same energy. The host was turned up to 11 as he recalled past meetings with MacKaye, including hosting a Vancouver Fugazi show in 1991. As is a trademark of Nardwuar’s show, the pair included artifacts from MacKaye’s history, including a pizza box with a familiar face drawn on it, ticket stubs, and letters.



Early on, MacKaye discussed the delay of the debut self-titled album from Coriky, his new project with Joe Lally and Amy Farina. The album was set to be released on March 27th, which meant shipping was to take place the week prior. Of course, that happened to be the week the country went into lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. Realizing that even accelerating the usually staggered shipping schedule would only result in records arriving at closed stores, Coriky decided to postpone the release instead.

“Since we didn’t have any tours or shows planned around it, it’s not that big of a deal. There’s no time frame really for us,” he said. “The biggest concern for me at the moment is people pre-ordered the record… But I think that it’s the right thing to do in terms of supporting independent stores and distributors. And I hope that people have a sense of patience as we figure out what next to do… This is just a stupid record we’re talking about, it’s not the end of the world.”

Over the course of the hour-long discussion, they also spoke about D.C. punk, fanzines, and MacKaye’s Dischord Records. Later on, guest DJ Roger Allen also joined in on the conversation as they dove into stories from MacKaye’s punk rock past, including how skateboarding led to his friendship with a young Henry Rollins and the time he played a show after getting hit by a van. Watch the whole thing unfold below.