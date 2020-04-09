Joel McHale and Tiger King (Netflix)

Jeff Lowe told you it was coming, and now Netflix has confirmed the news. Tiger King is getting a bonus eighth episode in the form of an aftershow hosted by Joel McHale.

Entitled Tiger King and I, the aftershow will debut this Sunday, April 12th. The bonus episode will find McHale interviewing a number of people from the hit show, including new G.W. Zoo owner (and legally questionable exotic animal abuser) Jeff Lowe and his wife, Lauren; zoo staffers Saff, Erik Cowie, and John Reinke; Joe Exotic’s ex-husband John Finlay; and journalist/TV producer Rick Kirkham.



As McHale said in a video announcing Tiger King and I, he’ll be checking in with each guest “to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series.” Notably, Joe Exotic himself won’t be part of the show, as he’s currently in jail for numerous animal rights charges and hiring a hitman to kill his rival, Carole Baskin, who also won’t be present. Baskin has taken issue with how the Netflix docuseries insinuates she killed her missing millionaire husband, Don Lewis.

“It’s eye opening and hopefully funny,” said McHale of the special. Forgive the cynicism, but hopefully it’s a bit more revealing too, as Kirkham has stated Joe Exotic was a lot worse than the series depicted, and the Lowes don’t look terribly innocent, either.

Find the announcement video below.