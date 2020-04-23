Janelle Monáe in Homecoming Season 2

Things get lost on Amazon Prime Video. Like its global namesake, the streaming service is a jungle filled with titles. That’s why each month Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles being dropped into the thick of it.

May 2020 is no exception. The highly anticipated second season of Homecoming, starring Janelle Monáe, premieres; there’s the debut of Greg Daniels’ other new comedy Upload; and a new docu-series on the DEA drops called The Last Narc.



Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for all five seasons of J.J. Abrams’ Alias … and, um, 30 shows and flicks from HBO that include essential series like Succession, Silicon Valley, and Big Little Lies. All free to US customers.

Not surprisingly, there are a ton of films both new and old being added into the mix. Those of the new batch include Rocketman, The Goldfinch, The Vast of Night, Seberg, and Come to Daddy. There are even a couple new VOD releases, specifically a Valley Girl remake and a new comedy called Arkansas that stars Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn.

As previously reported, Amazon Prime Video will also play host to the SXSW 2020 Film Collection, which begins on Monday, April 27th and continues for the next 10 days into May. It’s completely free and only requires an Amazon login.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.

What’s Coming

Available May 1st

Movies

10 Fingers of Steel (1973)

A Cadaver Christmas (2011)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)

Who Saw Her Die? (1980)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)

Fearless Young Boxer (1979)

Five Fingers of Steel (1982)

Friday The 13th Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)

Gloria (2014)

Green Dragon Inn (1977)

House Of D (2005)

Torso (1973)

I Hate Tom Petty (2013)

Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)

Inferno (1980)

Night Train Murders (1975)

Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)

The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)

Lakeboat (2000)

Daughters of Darkness (1971)

Pathology (2008)

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)

Some Kind Of Hero (1982)

Sprung (1997)

The Final Countdown (1980)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Walking Tall (1973)

Series

Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)

African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)

Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)

Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)

Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)

Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)

Available May 3rd

Series

The Durrells: Season 4

Available May 7th

Movies

The Hustle (2019)

Available May 8th

Movies

The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)

Specials

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special

Available May 10th

Movies

Jack And Jill (2011)

Available May 11th

Series

Alias: Seasons 1-5

Available May 15th

Movies

Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)

Series

The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series

Available May 17th

Series

Poldark: Season 5

Available May 19th

Movies

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial By Fire (2019)

Available May 22nd

Movies

Rocketman (2019)

Series

Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series

Available May 23rd

Movies

Come To Daddy (2020)

Available May 25th

Movies

The Tracker (2019)

Available May 29th

Movies

The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)

What’s Going on Sale

Available May 1st

Movies

Arkansas (2020)

Available May 8th

Movies

Valley Girl (2020)