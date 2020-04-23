Things get lost on Amazon Prime Video. Like its global namesake, the streaming service is a jungle filled with titles. That’s why each month Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles being dropped into the thick of it.
May 2020 is no exception. The highly anticipated second season of Homecoming, starring Janelle Monáe, premieres; there’s the debut of Greg Daniels’ other new comedy Upload; and a new docu-series on the DEA drops called The Last Narc.
Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for all five seasons of J.J. Abrams’ Alias … and, um, 30 shows and flicks from HBO that include essential series like Succession, Silicon Valley, and Big Little Lies. All free to US customers.
Not surprisingly, there are a ton of films both new and old being added into the mix. Those of the new batch include Rocketman, The Goldfinch, The Vast of Night, Seberg, and Come to Daddy. There are even a couple new VOD releases, specifically a Valley Girl remake and a new comedy called Arkansas that stars Liam Hemsworth and Vince Vaughn.
As previously reported, Amazon Prime Video will also play host to the SXSW 2020 Film Collection, which begins on Monday, April 27th and continues for the next 10 days into May. It’s completely free and only requires an Amazon login.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to read our recent guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu, Disney Plus, and Netflix.
What’s Coming
Available May 1st
Movies
10 Fingers of Steel (1973)
A Cadaver Christmas (2011)
Assassination Tango (2003)
Best of Shaolin Kung Fu (1977)
Who Saw Her Die? (1980)
Crooked Hearts (1991)
Escape From Alcatraz (1979)
Eurocrime! The Italian Cop And Gangster Films That Ruled The ’70s (2014)
Fearless Young Boxer (1979)
Five Fingers of Steel (1982)
Friday The 13th Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1982)
Gloria (2014)
Green Dragon Inn (1977)
House Of D (2005)
Torso (1973)
I Hate Tom Petty (2013)
Indie Film Artists: The DMV Truth (2016)
Inferno (1980)
Night Train Murders (1975)
Seven Deaths In The Cat’s Eye (1973)
The Blood Spattered Bride (1972)
Lakeboat (2000)
Daughters of Darkness (1971)
Pathology (2008)
Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)
Shaolin Kung Fu Mystagouge (1977)
Some Kind Of Hero (1982)
Sprung (1997)
The Final Countdown (1980)
The Whistle Blower (1987)
Walking Tall (1973)
Series
Upload: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
A House Divided: Season 1 (Urban Movie Channel)
African Hunters: Season 1 (Smithsonian Channel Plus)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Western Ever)
Born to Explore: Season 1 (PBS Living)
Boss: Season 1 (STARZ)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Good Karma Hospital: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
In The Cut: Season 1 (Brown Sugar)
Inspector Lewis: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
Pinkalicious: Season 1 (PBS Kids)
Rosehaven: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
Seaside Hotel: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
The Lucy Show: Season 1 (Best TV Ever)
Available May 3rd
Series
The Durrells: Season 4
Available May 7th
Movies
The Hustle (2019)
Available May 8th
Movies
The Goldfinch – Amazon Original movie (2020)
Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan (2017)
Specials
Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal – Amazon Original special
Available May 10th
Movies
Jack And Jill (2011)
Available May 11th
Series
Alias: Seasons 1-5
Available May 15th
Movies
Seberg – Amazon Original movie (2020)
Series
The Last Narc: Season 1 – Amazon Original series
Available May 17th
Series
Poldark: Season 5
Available May 19th
Movies
Like Crazy (2011)
Trial By Fire (2019)
Available May 22nd
Movies
Rocketman (2019)
Series
Homecoming: Season 2 – Amazon Original series
Available May 23rd
Movies
Come To Daddy (2020)
Available May 25th
Movies
The Tracker (2019)
Available May 29th
Movies
The Vast Of Night – Amazon Original movie (2020)
