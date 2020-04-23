What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. May 2020 brings a whopper of additions, particularly the debut of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s new workspace comedy Space Force.
Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for Damien Chazelle’s first foray into TV with The Eddy, Ryan Murphy’s 456,785th series Hollywood, and, wow, who knew there were not one, not two, but three Jarhead movies. Huh.
And those of you looking for a few more yuks amidst devastating times are in good luck. There’s the premiere of Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s new comedy The Lovebirds and new specials coming from Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby, and Patton Oswalt.
Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks.
What’s Coming
Available May 1st
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Available May 4th
Arctic Dogs
Available May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available May 6th
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 7th
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Available May 8th
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 9th
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Available May 11th
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Available May 12th
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Available May 13th
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 14th
Riverdale: Season 4
Available May 15th
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 16th
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
Available May 17th
Soul Surfer
Available May 18th
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
Available May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 22nd
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 23rd
Dynasty: Season 3
Available May 25th
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Available May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Available May 27th
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
Available May 28th
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Available May 29th
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available May 31st
High Strung Free Dance
What’s Leaving
Leaving May 1st
John Carter
Leaving May 15th
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17th
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18th
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19th
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25th
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31st
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
