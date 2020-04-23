What’s Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Space Force (Netflix)

Each month, Consequence of Sound puts together a full list of new TV and film titles coming to Netflix. May 2020 brings a whopper of additions, particularly the debut of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell’s new workspace comedy Space Force.

Binge-watchers should also make space in their queue for Damien Chazelle’s first foray into TV with The Eddy, Ryan Murphy’s 456,785th series Hollywood, and, wow, who knew there were not one, not two, but three Jarhead movies. Huh.



And those of you looking for a few more yuks amidst devastating times are in good luck. There’s the premiere of Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae’s new comedy The Lovebirds and new specials coming from Jerry Seinfeld, Hannah Gadsby, and Patton Oswalt.

Check out the entire list below and start stocking up on some snacks. To help round out your streaming sessions, be sure to our guides outlining everything that’s hitting Hulu in May and all that’s coming to Disney Plus.

What’s Coming

Available May 1st

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get In — NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half of It — NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Available May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Available May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Available May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Available May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Available May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Available May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

Available May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

Available May 17th

Soul Surfer

Available May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

Available May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

The Lovebirds — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

Available May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Available May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Available May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Available May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Available May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

What’s Leaving

Leaving May 1st

John Carter

Leaving May 15th

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17th

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18th

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25th

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31st

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

