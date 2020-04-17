What’s Coming to Hulu in May 2020

Rocketman (Paramount)

May 2020 will see Hulu add a number of notable new films and TV shows. A few major highlights include last year’s award-winning Elton John biopic Rocketman, Rashaad Ernesto Green’s critical darling Premature, and Matt Wolf’s documentary Spaceship Earth.

Viewers may also want to leave space in their queue for Charlize Theron’s spin on Aeon Flux, Danny Boyle’s oft-forgotten rom-com A Life Less Ordinary, David Duchovny’s directorial debut House of D, and the first two entries in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy. Oh, and there’s a little mob movie called Goodfellas.



Check out the full list below and start stocking up on that chip dip.

What’s Coming to Hulu May 2020

Available May 1st

Bloom: Complete Season 2 (Stan)

A Life Less Ordinary (1997)

Aeon Flux (2005)

Assassination Tango (2003)

Batman Begins (2005)

Billy the Kid (2013)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Crooked Hearts (1991)

Demolition Man (1993)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Friday the 13th – Part III (1982)

Friday the 13th Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)

Gloria (2014)

GoodFellas (1990)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

House of D (2005)

Megamind (2010)

Men With Brooms (2002)

Molly (1999)

Monster House (2006)

Mutant Species (1995)

Pathology (2008)

Planet 51 (2009)

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown (1977)

Sands of Iwo Jima (1950)

Slums of Beverly Hills (1998)

Some Kind of Hero (1982)

Soul Food (1997)

Sprung (1997)

Strategic Air Command (1955)

Tamara (2006)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Conjuring (2013)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Graduate (1967)

The Green Mile (1999)

The Patriot (2000)

The Whistle Blower (1987)

Treasure Hounds (2017)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Walking Tall (1973)



Available May 5th

Vikings: Season 6A (MGM)



Available May 8th

Solar Opposites: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Into the Dark: Delivered: New Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Spaceship Earth (2020)



Available May 12th

The Happy Days Of Garry Marshall: Special (ABC)



Available May 15th

The Great: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Seasons 37 – 39 ( Food Network)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 15 (Discovery Channel)

Gold Rush: Complete Season 8 (Discovery Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 2 (ID)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 12 & 13 (HGTV)

Street Outlaws: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Discovery Channel)

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Seasons 8 & 9 (Food Network)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 13 & 14 (TLC)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 14 (Food Network)

Open Door: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

On the Market: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Reverse Engineering: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Molly Tries: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Andy Explores: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Handcrafted : Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

From the Test Kitchen: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

It’s Alive with Brad: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Epic Conversations: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

Iconic Characters: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Drag Me: Complete Season 1 (Conde Nast)

73 Questions: Complete Season 2 (Conde Nast)

Community en Español: Complete Series (NBC)

It’s a Disaster (2012)



Available May 19th

Story Of The Soaps: Special (ABC)

Like Crazy (2011)

Trial by Fire (2019)



Available May 20th

Ultimate Tag: Series Premiere (Fox)



Available May 22nd

Holey Moley: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

To Tell The Truth: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

Rocketman (2019)

Premature (2020)

Top End Wedding (2019)

Painter and the Thief (2020)



Available May 25th

The Tracker (2019)



Available May 26th

I Still Believe (2020)



Available May 28th

Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 7 Premiere (ABC)



Available May 29th

Ramy: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2020)

What’s Leaving Hulu May 2020

Leaving May 31st

50/50 (2011)

Danny Roane: First Time Director (2007)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

Free Willy (1993)

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)

Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Gator (1976)

Good Morning, Killer (2011)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Hide (2011)

Hornet’s Nest (2012)

Innocent (2011)

Kinsey (2004)

Leap Year (2010)

Major League II (1994)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Megamind (2010)

Misery (1990)

Natural Born Killers (1994)

Night of the Living Dead (2006)

Night of the Living Dead: Resurrection (2012)

Notes On a Scandal (2005)

Richard the Lionheart (2013)

Ricochet (2011)

Righteous Kill (2009)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Silent Witness (2011)

Spider-Man (2002)

Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Swingers (1996)

Tenderness (2009)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Cooler (2003)

The Descent (2005)

The Descent: Part 2 (2010)

Up in the Air (2009)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

Zombieland (2009)