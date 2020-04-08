Nick Cave Pens Letter About Bob Dylan’s “Extremely Moving” New Song

Nick Cave, photo by Ellie Pritts, and Bob Dylan

Like everybody else, a few weeks ago Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds had to postpone their tour over coronavirus concerns. While Cave did find time to reschedule his European trek for the spring of 2021, he’s otherwise passing his self-isolation in an extremely relatable way: by obsessing over the new 17-minute Bob Dylan ballad “Murder Most Foul”. In a thoughtful letter to his fans, Cave wrote that he found Dylan’s new epic to be “extremely moving.”

The gothic folk rocker waxed poetical about “Murder Most Foul” in the latest issue of The Red Hand Files, his semi-regular newsletter in which he answers fan questions. Recently, he’s been getting asked about Dylan’s new release, and understandably so. It’s Dylan’s first song in eight years, it’s almost as long as a sitcom episode, and it takes as its subject the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. There’s a lot to talk about.



As you might expect, Cave’s thoughts are eloquent and enlightening. He sees “Murder Most Foul” as an exploration of how tragedy warps culture, and in turn, how works of culture can help us heal from tragedy. “It is a perplexing but beautiful song and, like many people, I have been extremely moved by it.” Cave writes,

“At the heart of this seventeen-minute epic is a terrible event, the assassination of JFK — a dark vortex that threatens to pull everything into it, just as it did in the USA back in 1963. Whirling around the incident Dylan weaves a litany of loved things — music mostly — that reach into the darkness, in deliverance. As the song unfolds he throws down lifeline after lifeline, insistent and mantra-like, and we are lifted, at least momentarily, free of the event. Dylan’s relentless cascade of song references points to our potential as human beings to create beautiful things, even in the face of our own capacity for malevolence. “Murder Most Foul” reminds us that all is not lost, as the song itself becomes a lifeline thrown into our current predicament.”

Nick Cave goes on to say that while this may be the last Bob Dylan song, “I certainly hope not. But perhaps there is some wisdom in treating all songs, or for that matter, all experiences, with a certain care and reverence, as if encountering these things for the last time.” Read his full, extremely moving letter over at The Red Hand Files.

As for his tour, The Bad Seeds announced on Twitter that the European leg has been pushed back to the spring of 2021, kicking off in Antwerp in April. Fans in North America won’t need to wait that long, as Cave still plans to tour America and Canada starting in September. Check out the updated tour dates below, and snag your tickets here.

Last month, Cave tackled the tricky question of old “problematic lyrics”, saying “I would rather be remembered for writing something that was discomforting or offensive, than to be forgotten for writing something bloodless and bland.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have rescheduled their European and UK Tour to start in Spring 2021. All original tickets remain valid. Dates and info here: https://t.co/LroUoUE4eO pic.twitter.com/cR3aTMPmwG — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) April 8, 2020

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds 2020-21 Tour Dates:

09/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 – Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple *

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann *

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

09/28 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 – Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center *

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/17 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

04/10 –Antwerp, BE @ SeedsSportpaleis

04/11 — Amsterdam, NE @ Ziggo Dome

04/13 — Birmingham, UK @ Arena Birmingham

04/15 — London, UK @ The O2

04/16 — London, UK @ The O2

04/18 — Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

04/20 — Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

04/21 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

04/23 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/24 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

04/26 — Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena

04/28 — Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

04/29 –Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/01 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/02 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

05/04 — Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

05/05 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

05/07 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/08 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/10 — Gliwice, PL @ Arena Gliwice

05/12 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle

05/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sportaréna

05/15 — Belgrade, RS @ Stark Arena

05/17 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

05/19 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

05/20 — Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

05/23 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

05/24 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

05/27 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

05/28 — Toulouse, FR @ Toulouse Métropole

05/31 — Rome, IT @ Palazzo dello Sport

06/03 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/07 — Tel Aviv, IL @ Bloomfield Stadium

* = w/ Weyes Blood

# = w/ Courtney Barnett