Noel Gallagher Unearths Lost Oasis Demo “Don’t Stop…”: Stream

Oasis

This lockdown may be terrible and trying, but those embracing it are finding the time to check off some boxes on their to-do lists. Noel Gallagher, for one, finally dug through “HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s [sic]” tucked away in boxes throughout his home. On one of those discs, he discovered an old Oasis demo called “Don’t Stop…”, which he’d “thought had been lost forever.” Now that it’s been unearthed, he’s decided to share it with the world.

“As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago?” Gallagher wrote in a Twitter note announcing the demo. “I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the cd.” Of course, no one gives a hoot about a date — we got us a new Oasis recording!



Gallagher continued, “I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.” As Stereogum pointed out, that “we” could be particularly loaded. Unless Gallagher is using the pronoun in a royal sense, perhaps it’s in reference to his estranged brother, Liam Gallagher.

Liam has been pushing for an Oasis reunion lately, tweeting back in March, “Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x.”

He later clarified that he intended any NHS charity Oasis gig to go on “with our with out Noel Gallagher,” adding, “it may not be the same but trust me it’ll still blow you knickers off as you were [sic].” He quickly added, “C’mon NOEL GALLAGHER.”

So, let’s do the math: newly revealed Oasis demo plus the use of “we” plus 50% desire plus a good cause equals… 2021 reunion? Hey, never hurts to dream the world might be a better place when all this is over. For now, take a listen to “Don’t Stop…” below.