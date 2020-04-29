Offset, Young Thug, Rich the Kid Performing Live VR Concert in Oculus Venues

Offset, photo by Heather Kaplan

In the era of the livestreams, most concert experiences are being delivered through smartphone-quality Instagram Live videos or — if you’re lucky — a barely glitchy Zoom call rerouted to Twitch. It makes sense from a ubiquity standpoint, but for those with an Oculus Quest or Oculus Go headset, there is another way: Oculus Venues. Today, Offset will explore the possibilities of a true virtual reality performance with a special event inside Oculus Venues.

Today — Wednesday, April 29th — at 7:00 p.m. EDT, the Migos rapper will present “Offset and Friends”, broadcast by VR company Supersphere. Joining him will be Young Thug, Rich the Kid, SAINt JHN, and some surprise guests.



Fans will need to register for the show at the Oculus website, then don their Oculus headset and be transported to Offset’s own home for the livestream performance. The experience will allow the utilization of virtual production, as well as give attendees the chance to have digital interactions with others while safely socially distancing in their own rooms.

The VR concert will support the Atlanta Community Food Bank via donations taken at Offset’s Facebook page. “As someone born and raised in Atlanta, this event is the perfect opportunity for me to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my childhood and my career,” the rapper said in a statement. “I am looking forward to putting on an immersive, one-of-a-kind show for my fans and joining the Atlanta Community Food Bank in their fight against hunger.”

Find the complete schedule below. And keep that headset charged, because Wiz Khalifa will deliver a Oculus Venues show of his own on May 6th.

Offset & Friends Schedule:

7:00pm PDT – SAINt JHN

7:30pm PDT – Rich the Kid

8:00pm PDT – Young Thug

8:30pm – 9:00pm PDT – Offset & Friends

