"The One World: Together at Home Concert"

“One World: Together At Home Concert” is a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, premiering Saturday, April 18th, in celebration and support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

You can find additional information on the event, including who is hosting and performing, when and how to watch it, and other pertinent details.



What is “One World: Together at Home”?

“One World: Together At Home” is a historic, first-of-its kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19.

“One World: Together At Home” is part of a campaign launched in March in support of the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Viewers around the world can take action by visiting GlobalCitizen.org to call on corporations, governments, and philanthropists to fund critical global COVID-19 response efforts, including support for frontline healthcare workers.

Where Can I Watch “One World: Together at Home”? What Time is It On?

“One World: Together At Home” will be broadcast live on Saturday, April 18th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 a.m. GMT, airing simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will run the program on Sunday April 19th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. BST.

The event will also stream live online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, TuneIn, and elsewhere.

Who is Hosting the “One World: Together at Home” Telecast?

The special event will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, with assistance from the characters of Sesame Street.

Who is Playing the “One World: Together at Home” Telecast?

Curated by Lady Gaga, an all-star lineup of musicians will perform during the two-hour telecast, including Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, Burna Boy, and Pharrell Williams.

You can also expect appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Idris Elba, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Who is Appearing at the “One World: Together at Home” Digital Pre-Show?

Leading up to the broadcast, there will be a six-hour streaming event featuring appearances from The Killers, Adam Lambert, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Rita Ora, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Maren Morris, SuperM, along with Samuel L. Jackson, Don Cheadle, Heidi Klum, Jason Segal, Jennifer Hudson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Tim Gunn, Megan Rapinoe, Lilly Singh, Jack Black, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, and Lindsey Vohn.