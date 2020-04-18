Watch One World: Together At Home Live, Lady Gaga’s Concert to Celebrate COVID-19 Frontline Workers

"The One World: Together at Home Concert"

“One World: Together At Home Concert” is a global special curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, premieres today (Saturday, April 18th), in celebration and support of health care workers and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

The two-hour telecast airs beginning at 8:00 p.m. EDT simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, The CW, iHeartMedia, and Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. It is also streaming live online via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, TIDAL, TuneIn, and elsewhere. You can also tune in below via Consequence of Sound.



Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and the characters of Sesame Street and curated by Lady Gaga, the lineup includes Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Stevie Wonder, Shawn Mendes, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Celine Dion, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Camila Cabello, and more. Guests include Oprah Winfrey, Lupita Nyong’o, Idris Elba, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

A six-hour digital pre-show beginning at 2:00 p.m. EDT features appearances from The Killers, Adam Lambert, Christine and the Queens, Ellie Goulding, Kesha, Jack Johnson, Juanes, Rita Ora, Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, SuperM, Samuel L. Jackson, Jack Black, Don Cheadle, Heidi Klum, Jason Segal, Jennifer Hudson, and more.