Oneohtrix Point Never Shares “Depressive Danny” Mix for Safdie Brothers’ Radio Station: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never's Daniel Lopatin (photo by Mary Kang) and Benny and Josh Safdie (A24)

The last time Oneohtrix Point Never and the Safdie Brothers got together, it earned the former our Composer of the Year honors for his work on the latter’s Uncut Gems. OPN, aka Daniel Lopatin, has now provided some more music for the Safrdies’ latest project: their online radio station Elara Radio.

While Lopatin hasn’t made anything original for the station, he has put together a mix of over an hour of music. Dubbed Depressive Danny’s Witches Borscht Vol. 1: Demented Ass Music from Outer Space, the collection features tracks from The The, Oscar the Grouch, Shadowax, and Chris Bell… as well as cuts from the Chopping Mall and Mario Paint soundtracks.



Take a listen to the eclectic collection of tracks below.

Oneohtrix Point Never most recently worked with The Weeknd on After Hours, even appearing alongside the crooner on Saturday Night Live. He also co-produced Moses Sumney’s song “Me in 20 Years” off his latest LP, græ. The Safdie Brothers, meanwhile, are working with Nathan Fielder on Showtime’s The Curse, a half-hour comedy about a fictional HGTV show called Flipanthropy.