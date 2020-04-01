Orville Peck Looks Forward to “Summertime” on New Song: Stream

Orville Peck

Though spring is only freshly sprung, this lockdown has us all looking forward to the season ahead in hopes we’ll be able to enjoy the nicer weather. On his new song “Summertime”, Orville Peck, reminds us to keep our spirits high as we await better days.

A moseying ballad with a slight Twin Peaks strain in the guitar, “Summertime” is heavy with loss. But as Orville Peck himself explained in a statement, the song is really about how we have to “Keep on rockin’, baby/ Keep on risin’ on the tide.” As the Canadian artist put it,



“I wrote this song a long time ago and to me, ‘Summertime’ has a few different meanings. Summertime can be a season, a person, or a memory of a happier time that can be difficult to visit. We also wanted the video to focus around the idea of how we treat nature. Ultimately this is a song about biding your time and staying hopeful — even if it means missing something or someone.”

The track comes with a video from director Drew Kirsch (Taylor Swift’s “You Need to Calm Down”, John Legend’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”). Watch the clip for “Summertime”, Orville Peck’s first new music since his Pony debut, below.

While Peck has had to reschedule a number of tour dates (just like everyone else these days), he still has a pretty full docket, including an appearance at the rescheduled Coachella and a supporting slot at Harry Styles’ “Harryween” Halloween Concerts in New York. Find tickets to all of Peck’s upcoming concerts here.

You can also watch his recent performance of “Islands in the Stream” delivered in tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.