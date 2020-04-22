Ozzy Osbourne Tee and Mask

Ozzy Osbourne is taking a bite out of his own history for new apparel aimed at saying “screw you” to COVID-19. The Prince of Darkness is selling a long-sleeve T-shirt and matching face mask with the phrase “Fuck Coronavirus” along with artwork of a bat sporting a protective face covering.

Of course, one of Ozzy’s most infamous incidents came when the metal icon bit the head off a bat during a 1982 show in Des Moines, Iowa. Thus, the new apparel ties in with the common consensus that the coronavirus was first transmitted to humans by bats in China.



For the next three days only, the face mask will come free with the purchase of the T-shirt, which sells for $40 at Ozzy’s webstore. The shirt sizes range from small to 3XL, and the orders will ship in mid May.

A description of the face mask cautions, “These masks are not medical grade and are not meant to take the place of the N95 masks.” See a close-up image of the face mask below.

Ozzy actually canceled his 2020 North American tour prior to the pandemic, as he is still recovering from a fall last year while also battling Parkinson’s disease. His daughter Kelly recently reported that the metal legend responded very well to stem cell treatments. However, he had to cancel his planned trip to Switzerland, where he was hoping to seek additional alternative treatments.

Earlier this year, Ozzy released Ordinary Man, his first solo album in 10 years. Last month, the album’s producer, Andrew Watt, revealed that he was battling coronavirus.

Ozzy Osbourne “Fuck Coronavirus” Face Mask: