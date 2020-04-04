Pantera Offer a Vulgar Display of Social Distancing with Striking New T-Shirt

Pantera Social Distancing Tee, via Pantera Store

An official new Pantera T-shirt stresses just how important social distancing is during the COVID-19 pandemic. The design takes the classic image from the band’s Vulgar Display of Power album and adds some personal protective equipment (PPE) to the artwork.

Pantera’s legendary 1992 album is not only iconic for its stellar music, but also for its memorable album cover, showing a young man getting punched in the face with a powerful blow. The tee updates the design by placing a blue surgical mask over the man’s mouth and a medical exam glove over the punching fist.



Along with the image are timely lines from the classic Vulgar Display of Power single “Walk”, reading, “Be yourself, by yourself / Stay away from me.”

Forty percent of the net proceeds generated from sales of the shirt will go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which helps members of the music community affected by the pandemic. The T-shirt is available in sizes ranging from small to 4XL for $30 each at Pantera’s Online Store.

Pantera disbanded in 2003, and tragically guitarist Dimebag Darrell was slain onstage while performing with his band Damageplan in 2004. The band’s drummer, Dimebag’s brother Vinnie Paul, died of an enlarged heart and severe coronary disease in 2018.

In recent years, surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) have both expressed interest in performing Pantera tribute shows, potentially with Zakk Wylde filling in on guitar. Earlier this year, a close confidant of Dimebag revealed that the guitarist told him he wanted to reunite Pantera shortly before his slaying.