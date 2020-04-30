Parks and Recreation's reunion special

Five years after signing off the air, Parks and Recreation is returning Thursday night for a 30-minute scripted special benefiting Feeding America. The episode is set to air on NBC at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Below, you can find more details on who will appearing on the special and its plot, how to watch, and more, plus you can watch a few teaser clips.



Which Cast Members Will Appear on the Parks and Recreation Reunion Special?

All of the original characters are set to return, including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir, and Retta. Several guest stars from the Pawnee universe will also pop in.

What is the Plot of the Parks and Recreation Reunion Special?

The original story, penned by Parks and Rec co-creator Michael Schur, comes from the events of the day: Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope (Poehler), is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing.

Why is the Cast of Parks and Recreation Reuniting for This Special?

The Parks and Recreation reunion special was created to raise funds for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund, which will enable food banks to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time.

State Farm and Subaru of America will each make matching donations of $150,000 and, combined with NBCUniversal and the writers/producers/cast of Parks and Recreation, a total of $500,000 in matching donations will be made through May 21st.

How Do I Watch the Parks and Recreation Reunion Special?

NBC will broadcast the 30-minute Parks and Recreation reunion special on television beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will also be available to stream through NBC website, or the NBC App available for iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Xbox, and select Samsung and Vizio smart TVs.

Following its premiere, the special will be available to watch on Hulu. All past episodes of Parks and Rec are also streaming on Hulu, as well as on Amazon Prime Video — though soon, they’ll all be moving exclusively to Peacock.

What Time is the Parks and Recreation Reunion Special?

The 30-minute Parks and Recreation reunion special airs premieres at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. It will be preceded at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT by The Paley Center for Media Salutes Parks and Recreation, featuring classic moments and behind the scenes footage from the show.

Watch Teaser Clips for the Parks and Recreation Reunion Special: