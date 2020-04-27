Menu
Patti Smith Sings to Johnny Depp For His Birthday: Watch

Michael Stipe, Cat Power, and Depp also participate in Pathway to Paris livestream

by
on April 26, 2020, 11:27pm
Patti Smith sings for Johnny Depp
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the climate change advocacy group Pathway to Paris streamed a digital music festival on Sunday. Performers included  R.E.M. frontman Michael StipePatti Smith, Johnny DeppCat PowerRed Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea, and Ben Harper.

Stipe performed his new solo single “No Time For Love Like Me Now”, Depp covered John Lennon’s “Working Class Hero”, Cat Power played version of The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and Bob Dylan’s “Kingsport Town”, and Flea jammed out on his bass.

Patti Smith got the most time on screen, as she read several poems and played five songs, often with he backing of her daughter Jesse Paris Smith. At one point, she performed “Nine”, a song she wrote for Johnny Depp’s birthday, as Depp himself watched on. Her setlist also included “Grateful”, “My Blakean Year”, “Because the Night”, and “People Have the Power”.

Watch video recordings of the livestream below.

