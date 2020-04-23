Pearl Jam to Stream Gigaton Audiovisual Experience For Free on Apple TV

Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Prior to the release of Gigaton, grunge rock legends Pearl Jam were supposed to hold a massive listening party event in theaters all over the world. Because those plans were scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic, the band has decided to bring that special experience straight to fans’ homes.

Beginning tomorrow, April 24th, the “Gigaton Visual Experience” will be available to stream on Apple TV for free for the next seven days in over 100 countries. The immersive release features a full playback of the Gigaton album. Accompanying the music are vivid visuals curated and created by Evolve, the same filmmakers who helmed “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, Pearl Jam’s first official video in seven years.



“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances,” Gigaton producer Josh Evans commented in a statement. “It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

The “Gigaton Visual Experience” will be presented in both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. After the free seven-day period, customers will be able to purchase or rent the release.

Considering Eddie Vedder & co. were forced to postpone their Gigaton tour because of COVID-19, this audiovisual experience should keep fans happy for the time being. For those looking for more of Pearl Jam, check out our photo gallery celebrating their powerful live shows over the years.