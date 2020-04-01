Menu
Phish to Debut New Album Sigma Oasis During Livestream Tonight

The online listening party kicks off at 9 p.m. ET

on April 01, 2020, 1:05pm
Phish

Phish have announced a new album called Sigma Oasis, and fans will be able to hear it in just a matter of hours via a livestreamed listening party.

The band revealed the news Tuesday night during its ongoing series Dinner and a Movie: An Archival Video, as JamBase reports. Per keyboardist Page McConnell, most of Sigma Oasis was recorded over the course of just seven days this past November at frontman Trey Anastasio’s barn in Vermont. He added that engineer Vance Powell put the finishing touches on the new album only last week.

Bassist Mike Gordon likened the dynamics of their recording process to Phish’s own legendary live shows. “To have this mountaintop barn where we can go and have the idea that playing together is best and get in there and do that in a little weird way, it makes it like a show vibe because the chemistry happens,” he explained.

Phish’s Sigma Oasis album listening party officially begins Wednesday night, April 1st, at 9 p.m. ET on their official webcast site and Facebook page. It will also stream on SiriusXM’s Phish Radio station (which is currently free through May 15th).

In support of the Big Boat follow-up, the jam band icons have a series of summer tour dates lined up. You can snag concert tickets here.

