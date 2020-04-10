Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Kyoto” in Her Bathroom on Kimmel: Watch

From her upcoming LP Punisher

by
on April 10, 2020, 8:50am
0 comments
Phoebe Bridgers on Kimmel
From the comfort of her home bathroom in Los Angeles, CA, Phoebe Bridgers played her new song “Kyoto” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While Bridgers is capable of belting with the best of them, most of the time she pitches her voice barely above a whisper. Here she does both, cooing and wailing, emphasizing the natural swells in the song and taking full advantage of the throne room’s gorgeous acoustics. Check out the performance below.

“Kyoto” is the latest single from Bridgers’ upcoming sophomore solo album Punisher. Previously, she shared the lead single  “Garden Song.” Our former Artist of the Month has been keeping busy in coronavirus quarantine, guesting on the 1975 track “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America”, covering Conor Oberst’s “Mamah Borthwick (A Sketch)”, and rejoining her boygenius bandmates on the Hayley Williams track “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris”.

