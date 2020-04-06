Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag Stage Show to Stream on Amazon for Charity

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, photo via National Theatre Live/Joan Marcus

Following the massive critical success of Fleabag on Amazon, Phoebe Waller-Bridge brought her comedy-drama back to the medium where it originated: the theater. Waller-Bridge revived her one-woman Fleabag stage production for a select run of shows in the UK and US last year, with a limited theatrical release occurring in September. Now, Amazon is releasing a recording of Waller-Bridge’s performance at London’s Wyndham Theatre to benefit coronavirus relief efforts.

The $5 download will be available for 48 hours only beginning April 10th. (The UK and Ireland will also have access to it via the Soho Theatre’s On Demand site starting April 6, with Australia, New Zealand, and Canada getting the same access on April 10.) All proceeds raised during that time will go to benefit charities helping in the fight against the pandemic.



In the UK, those organizations include The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, and Acting for Others. Also receiving some of the money will be the freshly founded Fleabag Support Fund, which is distributing grants of $3,067 (£2,500) to freelance theater industry workers impacted by the ongoing crisis in the UK. US organizations receiving aid are to be announced soon (via The Hollywood Reporter).

What’s more, Waller-Bridge, her DryWrite production house, digital theater ticketing platform TodayTix, and an anonymous donor have already gotten the fundraising started with an initial $436,000 (£356,000) influx of cash. The money has already been distributed to the causes above. Those wishing to contribute directly can also donate via GoFundMe or via the @FleabagforCharity Instagram.

Said Waller-Bridge of Amazon’s Fleabag fundraise,

“I hope this filmed performance of Fleabag can help raise money while providing a little theatrical entertainment in these isolated times. Thank you to all our partners and to the creative team who have waived their royalties from this production to raise money for such vital causes in this unbelievably challenging situation. All money raised will support the people throughout our society who are fighting for us on the frontlines and those financially devastated by the crisis, including those in the theatre community. Thank you in advance to those who donate. Now go get into bed with Fleabag! It’s for charity! Px”