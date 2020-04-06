Pink Floyd, via Harvest Records

Police in Rumson, New Jersey had to shut down a front-lawn Pink Floyd tribute concert on Saturday night that violated the state’s lockdown rules during the COVID-19 pandemic. What’s more, the police department offered up a little tongue-in-cheek commentary in a post about the incident that called out the ages of those in attendance.

The acoustic performance occurred after New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had already condemned a number of similar gatherings a week earlier. “No more knucklehead parties or gatherings. No more abhorrent behavior,” he stated. “We have got to stay home. We have got to stay away from each other.”



Rather than adhere to the Governor’s wishes, a pair of musicians rocked out “Pink Floyd’s greatest hits” on a front lawn in front of “a group of approx. 30 ‘40-50’ year old ADULTS” who planted themselves in the middle of the road, including some with lawn chairs, according to police.

The two guitarists weren’t shy about the performance either, as they were “equipped with microphones and amplifiers [and] also broadcasting the concert via Facebook live.”

Further in their description of the incident, the Rumson Police Department continued to stress the age of the people watching, stating, “When we informed everyone that they must leave — in accordance with Governor Murphy’s executive orders regarding these so called ‘corona-parties’ — we were met with well wishes of ‘F— the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany from this group of ‘40-50 year old ADULTS’.”

Really, the full description needs to be read in full as there are lines in there that would even make David Gilmour and Roger Waters proud. The Rumson Police Department’s entire Facebook post, which slyly also included the Dark Side of the Moon album artwork, reads as follows:

“PINK FLOYD LIVE FROM RUMSON!

This evening the Rumson Police Department received an unfortunate call about a group of 30 people on the front lawn of a house on Blackpoint Rd. near Wood Ln. When our patrols arrived we were met by a group of approx. 30 ’40-50′ year old ADULTS who were located in the middle of Blackpoint Rd and on the front law attending an acoustic concert of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. (Some even brought lawn chairs).

The impromptu concert was performed by two guitarists equipped with microphones and amplifiers who were also broadcasting the concert via Facebook live.

When we informed everyone that they must leave–in accordance with Governor Murphy’s executive orders regarding these so called “corona-parties”–we were met with well wishes of ‘F— the police’ and ‘Welcome to Nazi Germany’ from this group of ’40-50 year old ADULTS’.

As the old saying goes, in the midst of all this chaos, the band still played on, that is until they were advised in the middle of the 1975 classic ‘Wish you were here’, that they must stop the show.

Sadly I’m sure we all ‘wish we could be here’, and the Rumson Police Department takes no enjoyment in ruining anyone’s fun! However we ALL have a responsibility to take this pandemic SERIOUSLY and adhere to the social distancing requirement. We also need to be a good role model for our children and be kind and understanding during these times.

Please use this incident as a learning experience for everyone! If we have to respond to another ‘corona party’ we will be using a zero tolerance approach and everyone involved will be charged with Disorderly Conduct. We are all in this together and together we need to make smarter choices.”

According to NJ.com, one of the musicians, 54-year-old John Maldjian, was charged with “disorderly persons offenses of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and charges related to violating the emergency orders.” Charges against the various attendees are pending.

New Jersey is second only to New York in the United States in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the latest figures listing more than 37,000 infections and nearly 1,000 deaths.