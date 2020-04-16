Pink Floyd (1994), photo via Facebook

To keep fans occupied while in quarantine, Pink Floyd is following the lead of Radiohead and Metallica and launching a YouTube concert series. In the coming weeks, the band will release unseen, rare, or archived material from their vault and stream it for free (via Forbes).

“We’d like to wish you all the best, and hope that you and your families are staying safe and well in these difficult times,” Pink Floyd said in a statement posted to Facebook. “We will continue to post as normal to hopefully give you some interesting and diverting images, music and video to help us all get through this.”



The first such release is Pulse, Pink Floyd’s 1995 concert film. The 22-song set documents “The Division Bell Tour”, filmed at London’s now-defunct Earls Court during the band’s record-breaking 14-night residency. Of particular note is the inclusion of the first-ever film recording of Pink Floyd playing The Dark Side of the Moon in full. Mixed in 5.1 surround sound and digitally re-mastered by James Guthrie, Pulse also includes some of original screen films used for the 1970s concert performances of The Dark Side of the Moon (which were never filmed) as well as the visual components for the piece which were remade for the 1994 tour.

Pulse will stream for free on Pink Floyd’s YouTube channel beginning Friday, April 17th at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Because of the coronavirus, Roger Waters was forced to postpone his “This Is Not a Drill Tour” until 2021. Meanwhile, David Gilmour has been covering Leonard Cohen songs from the comfort of his home while in quarantine.