Pink, photo via Wikipedia Commons

Pink and her three-year-old son, Jameson, recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a note posted to Instagram on Friday night, Pink explained that she and Jameson were tested two weeks ago after showing symptoms for COVID-19. Fortunately, she and her son are now on the other side of the illness: “Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative.”



Pink has also pledged $1 million to healthcare professions on the frontlines of the coronavirus battle. She called the lack of widely accessible testing “an absolute travesty and failure of our government,” adding, “This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. ”

Along with Pink, several other prominent entertainment figures have contracted the virus, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, NBA superstar Kevin Durant, Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien, singer-songwriter Jackson Browne, Christopher Cross, Geto Boys’ Scarface, Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju, James Bond actress Olga Kurylenko, Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim, opera singer Placido Domingo, Testament frontman Chuck Billy, record producer Andrew Watt, and Universal Music head Lucian Grainge. Sadly, Fountains of Wayne co-founder Adam Schlesinger, “I Love Rock & Roll” songwriter Alan Merrill, jazz legend Ellis Marsalis, country singer Joe Diffie, and Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally have all died due to complications from the virus.